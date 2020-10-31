Letter to the Editor: Beware of fake nonprofits this holiday season

There are 769 nonprofits in Northern Arizona, with 13,196 people that work in them, according to causeiq.org. But just because an organization has “nonprofit” in its title, doesn’t mean that: A. No one at the organization makes money, B. The organization is morally upstanding, or C. The money goes to a good cause.
In fact, the organization might not have A, B, or C. With many people donating to help with COVID-19 related efforts and the giving holiday season right around the corner, we thought we would share our sorrowful tale of the biggest nonprofit Flagstaff has ever seen: a haunted house called Nightmare on Fourth Street that ran near the Sunnyside Fratelli’s from Oct. 13- 31, 2017.
The reason this was Flagstaff’s biggest nonprofit ever is that, truly, no one profited: not the “nonprofit” owners; not the visitors who paid $15 a pop for entry; not the charities whose names were used to draw in money and did not receive a cent of the supposed donations; not the haunted house actors who did not get paid for working three weeks straight; not the City of Flagstaff; and not even you, dear Flagstaff taxpayers.
The City of Flagstaff’s Labor Standards Manager at the time, Cliff Bryson, and City Attorney Kevin Fincel, who were funded by Flagstaff taxpayers, chose to represent us in a failure to pay minimum wage case that lasted an expansive two and a half years.
We hope Flagstaff residents will choose to donate directly to the organizations that were used and scammed: Hope Cottage and Sunshine Rescue Mission, as well as the Flagstaff Unified School District. For more information or to help out the haunted house employees, please contact alwitt6@gmail.com.
ALEXANDRA WITTENBERG
‘Haunted’ employee
