Letter to the Editor: Beverage business pledges to help effort to recycle

November 15th marks the start of America Recycles Week, a time to celebrate the positive impacts of recycling. At the Arizona Beverage Association, we’re proud of our industry’s work to advance innovative solutions to build a circular economy and keep plastic out of the environment.

We’re carefully designing our bottles to be 100% recyclable, but without access to recycling, our bottles can end up in landfills or nature.

Launched by America’s leading beverage companies, Every Bottle Back is our effort to reduce the use of new plastic by collecting old bottles and remaking them into new ones. We’re partnering with local leaders and environmental groups to modernize recycling systems and inform consumers about the value of our recyclable bottles.

Since the launch of Every Bottle Back, our industry has invested $12.5 million to help more than 300,000 households recycle nearly 693 million pounds of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic, which bottles are made from.

Please recycle all plastic, aluminum and glass beverage containers. By working together, we can build a sustainable system that will help preserve our environment for generations to come.

PALMER NACKARD