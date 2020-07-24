Letter to the Editor: Being 'rugged' ultimately leads to detriment of community
Letter to the Editor: Being 'rugged' ultimately leads to detriment of community

Letters

I had to laugh this morning when I read the article about Arizona’s “rugged individualists” being the cause of our state leading the world in COVID cases. Picture these people hopping into their giant vehicle, running to Sam’s Club and stocking up with mass quantities of groceries and “stuff” and returning to their air conditioned McMansion.

Contrast this with my wife later telling me about a book she is reading, “Surfacing,” by Kathleen Jamie, about a village in Alaska of indigenous people, so isolated that the only access is by small plane, who, if the planes stopped coming, would continue to thrive. Besides being rugged individuals, they are all a part of a larger community, which would not survive without everyone working for the greater good. Self serving cannot be tolerated in such a milieu.

Rugged individualism, as many Arizonans self identify, should be called what it is, selfishness.

ED DUNN

Flagstaff

