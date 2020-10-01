Letter to the Editor: Begay understands needs of county, local governments

With democracy grounded in local government, our representatives must be capable and responsible in addressing complex issues. Coconino County’s diversity requires supervisors who understand and decide what’s best for our county. Judy Begay is that person for county supervisor, District 4.

Judy Begay’s accomplishments and community service are remarkable. With bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration and management, she’s served 46 years in Tuba City in education, health management oversight, affordable housing and infrastructure development. Living the traditional Navajo lifeway, she is a mother and grandmother, and raised livestock on challenging lands, helping her understand the environment.

Her opponent is a controversial state legislator whose record doesn’t reflect our county’s needs. While adamantly promoting state control over federal government, Bob Thorpe’s legislation wrestled control away from local government (short-term rentals, cities banning plastic bags, student voter registration, transferring federal lands to state control, water management, etc.). He personally endorsed anarchy by joining Cliven Bundy’s group when federal and local officials attempted to uphold law and order through enforcing federal leases and court orders. Thorpe authored HB2120 to ban courses that examine cultural diversity and accomplishments at colleges and universities, preferring ignorance about the contributions and needs of fellow citizens. Thorpe can’t serve Coconino County’s diversity, 30% of which is Native. Further, he doesn’t support local government, the essential job of a county supervisor.