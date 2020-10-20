Letter to the Editor: Begay 'the ideal candidate' for Coconino County Board of Supervisors

I am writing in support of the ideal candidate for the Coconino County Board of Supervisors — Judy Begay. She is a perfect choice for District Four.

Judy is a lifelong resident of Coconino County and is a rancher and farmer on the Navajo Nation. She has excellent credentials, holding a degree from NAU in Business Administration and a master’s degree in Organizational Management from the University of Phoenix. She has served on the Tuba City school board for 16 years and has served as adjunct facility at DINE college teaching business classes.

She offers her many gifts to the county and will be an advocate for all of District Four. She will be an excellent member of the board of supervisors.

ANN JOHNSON

Flagstaff

