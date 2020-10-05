Letter to the Editor: Begay 'is the way' for District 4

Judy Begay – she IS the way. She knows how to represent all constituents and issues while helping bring all together. She is not divisive. She listens, asks questions, thinks and makes time for those who care. She believes in collaboration, reaches out and ultimately helps make a positive difference in northern Arizona.

It’s time we look at our future in Coconino County, Arizona and the USA and where we are going. We can’t always agree on everything but we can certainly try -- Judy Begay will help us do that as Coconino County Supervisor, District 4. Her 46 years of public service with extensive background in education (teaching and school boards), Navajo Housing Authority and health administration will bring excellent expertise and represent us well.