Letter to the Editor: Be 'woke' about political ads

The word "woke" is defined as "alert to injustice in society, especially racism."

Now that we know the definition, let's use it to apply some critical thinking to that expensive paid ad that the Daily Sun ran from an anonymous PAC deriding Sen. Kelly with a sarcastic use of the word "woke." And to all other future attempts to use it to criticize good politicians.

Folks who can't win with their policies engage in name-calling.

BARBARA ORCUTT

Flagstaff

