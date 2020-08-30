Letter to the Editor: Be weary of poor information about masks during pandemic

As a healthcare professional, I must join the chorus of medical experts who feel the new guidelines on coronavirus testing recently posted by the CDC are bizarrely inappropriate, dangerous and obviously not in any way based on science. In order to keep this viral pandemic in check, more testing is needed, not less.
The inescapable conclusion is that this is yet another example of an administration that doesn't seem to care about protecting the American people, but seems to make all public health decisions for political reasons.
ROBERT STUART, M.D.
Flagstaff
