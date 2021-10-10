Letter to the Editor: Be sure to march 'for the right reasons'

A quote from the abortion rally story (10/4): "Having their lives ruined" Would that be from the pregnancy or from having an abortion? Or perhaps having to make the choice in the first place? And how will that "ruin" a life?

Does it start way back when our parents told us (or not) about the sex act itself? Is it a part of knowing the Bible tells us all life is precious? Does it add when our acquaintances tell us "everyone is doing it?" Is it enhanced by all the hype of Roe vs Wade? Where is the actual beginning of that "ruin" of a life? Perhaps it is guilt covered by who knows what feelings that only a counselor can unearth.

Unless all of the people who are protesting and marching know what really goes on in any individual's head or why they make the choices they do, they need to be on the front lines of caring for those individuals who make the choices.

Caring for women who make those choices is not only caring for them but for those families who will be losing a grandchild or sibling -- and believe it or not, from never being able to erase that abortion. Following these women post abortion has elicited many responses. Two have been suicide but most have been regret and years of counseling. And then, some have returned to their life and don't speak of it, so in essence a life of denial. Somehow and someway, abortion impacts everyone.