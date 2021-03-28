Letter to the Editor: 'Be a hero: get your vaccination,' it's easy

I recently got my first COVID shot at the Elks Lodge and was quite impressed with how Coconino County and Northern Arizona Healthcare have managed this process.

As I parked my car and donned my mask to go in, a wave of emotions swept over me. What a year it has been, and we finally have light at the end of the tunnel for an end to this pandemic. The staff and volunteers functioned as a well-oiled machine, and before I knew it I was enjoying the beautiful view of the snow-covered San Francisco Peaks while I waited 15 minutes before I could leave.

Coconino County and Northern Arizona Healthcare, along with all our healthcare professionals and volunteers, are to be commended for a job well done.

And if anyone has not gotten their vaccination yet, I encourage you to do so. As the sign in the waiting area said: “Be a hero: get your vaccination.”

KATHERINE SANCHEZ MEADOR

Flagstaff

