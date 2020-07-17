Letter to the Editor: Bates understands needs of voters in District 4

I would like to encourage all my fellow voters in District 4 to please vote for Bryan Bates! He's been a longtime Doney Park resident and will be very interactive in our community. As a longtime educator and supporter of our schools, I know he will fight hard for what we need in our school systems. He is also a big advocate of our planet earth and will fight to protect our resources. I know he is also an advocate for The Dine` people and will fight for your needs as well.
I have lived in Doney Park since 1982 and have seen a lot of changes, some good and some not so good. I have been represented by many different supervisors in District 4 and the one who impressed me the most was Mandy Metzger. I feel Bryan will live up to her level of action for our community! I know this district encompasses the Lake Mary and Morman Lake areas as well, also the reservation and the Country Club areas. Bryan is as familiar with these areas as I am, so I know he will be on top of everyone's needs, whether you are Democrat, Republican or Independent.
DENISE EDWARDS
Flagstaff
