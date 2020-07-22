Letter to the Editor: Bates best qualified for county supervisor

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a geologist, educator and river/trail guide in the Grand Canyon region, I support Bryan Bates for county supervisor. I’ve worked with Bryan for over 30 years on tours with National Geographic, American Association for Advancement of Science and Grand Canyon Conservancy. Bryan is an accomplished naturalist with a bachelor's in Native American studies and master's in environmental science. Best known for his research in native astronomy, his broad science background enabled his cross-disciplinary teaching for 24 years at Coconino Community College and 10 years on the Navajo Nation. He received the 2013 Viola Outstanding Science Educator award. Bryan has demonstrated an understanding of and concern for the wonderful environment we are so blessed to dwell in.

Backcountry guides need the skills of observing both the natural world and human interactions, assessing what is happening, listening to different and oftentimes subtle statements, and designing then executing a plan that best resolves difficulties. Add patience and a sense of humor and that wilderness leader can become an excellent public servant working to better his community. Bryan possesses these traits. Moreover, he can build on others’ strengths and bring divergent groups together to resolve difficult issues. Bryan is consummately prepared to lead as Coconino County Supervisor District 4.