Letter to the Editor: Barnes & Noble news still sending ripples through community

It was with much sadness when we heard that B&N had lost their lease at their Flagstaff location. As a local independent bookstore in Flagstaff, we enjoyed having Barnes & Noble as a valued counterpart in our little mountain town. As we know, local businesses support local jobs and generate local tax dollars. In the wake of what we trust will only be a temporary closing for B&N, we hope that Flagstaff will continue to support its two remaining local bookstores -- Bright Side Bookshop in downtown Flagstaff and Bookmans on Milton. We also look forward to the time that B&N can secure a new space -- and when that happens, we will welcome them back into the Flagstaff market. There is ample room for all of us, and supporting local businesses is key to a thriving and vibrant community.