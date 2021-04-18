Letter to the Editor: Banner program receives praise as a nonprofit

I'm writing to praise the city for its nonprofit Banner program and the exceptionally helpful Gloria Cervantes, who heads that department. For those readers who might be unaware, the city has four heavy-duty structures around town, each one accommodating three or four banners. Nonprofits with legitimate tax ID numbers can apply for space on these structures to advertise their upcoming events.

I've done this several times for various groups in town; most recently for the Coconino County Democratic Party.

Gloria always answers my phone calls promptly and has been so helpful over the years. Recently she told me that people who use the structures often fail to remove their banners when their allotted time (usually seven days) is over. That's not good! Please follow the rules and pick up after yourselves, people.

ELLEN WADE

Flagstaff

