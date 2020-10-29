Letter to the Editor: Bad karma will circle back on Republican leaders for last-minute moves

The nomination of Amy Coney Barrett is a done deal. While millions of Americans are suffering from the coronavirus and there is no legislative aid package in sight, the U.S. Senate is laser-focused on appointing their conservative justice to the Supreme Court.

This is an obscene display of raw political power. The Republicans, led by Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump, seeing a potential loss in the election, are doing all they can while they can to retain some semblance of power. This is not going unnoticed by the American voters.

I believe in the golden rule; "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you." I also believe in karma. Someday, somewhere, somehow there will be a heavy price to pay for what they are doing today. Karma can be brutal!!

JEFF GOULDEN

Flagstaff

