You know everyone complains about the bicycle issue involving pathways, restricted lanes, etc. Maybe someone needs to address the issue of the bicycle riders, themselves. In the last week, I have witnessed in excess of 10 events involving these poor bicylists, cycling through stop signs, cycling through traffic lights, weaving in and out of traffic because apparently it wasn't fast enough for them, and generally being unsafe for the motor vehicles who are supposed to watch out for them. Everyone of those cyclists deserved a citation to appear in court. Not that it probably would have any effect, but maybe prevent another cyclist death in Flagstaff! I'm sure it's not the whole barrel of apples, but those few sure give a poor impression of bicyclists in Flagstaff!