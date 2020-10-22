Letter to the Editor: AZ Corporation Commission becoming more important than ever

Three AZ Corporation Commission (ACC) seats are open this election. The time is right to “ensure safe, reliable, and affordable utility services,” as stated in the ACC mission, during this record hot and dry weather we are experiencing.

Flagstaff declared a climate emergency this year along with 1,747 other municipalities across the globe. Our Climate Action and Adaptation Plan (CAAP) is poised to create a sustainable future for us; however, we need the ACC to create regulations to see the CAAP tenants to completion. The ACC is independent of state legislators, so can quickly improve Flagstaff’s response to our increasingly arid weather.