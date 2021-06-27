Letter to the Editor: Assistance to downed cyclists shows city's heart

My thank you to every motorist who stopped to assist a downed cyclist today on the Route 66 bike path about a half mile from downtown. At least a half dozen cars stopped to render assistance. The incident was caused by a flat tire but the rider made an unscheduled dismount and was injured.

As busy as this arterial is, stopping in the bike lane to help speaks to the character of the Flagstaff community. Thanks to you all. And thanks to the 911 EMTs who arrived for first aid.