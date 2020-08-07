Letter to the Editor: As town becomes more like the Valley, consider this for NAU

As Milton Road becomes more like Mill Avenue in Tempe, it may be time to make NAU a satellite of ASU: ASU North, as was coined by a friend. The cost savings would be enormous. These savings could be invested in value added activities; for instance, rehiring instructors.

By combining the two institutions, only one president would be needed, a savings of $390,000; one VP of Research, a cost savings of $235,000; one VP of Finance, a cost savings of $225,000; one VP of Capital Plans, a cost savings of $210,000; one VP of External Affairs, a cost savings of $206,000; and the list goes on, and on, and on. (Salary information from The Arizona Republic Arizona Universities Salary Database.)