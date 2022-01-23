Letter to the Editor: As legislators get back in action, let them know your thoughts

The people who most directly impact daily life in Arizona are meeting again. The Arizona Legislature has started its 2022 session. Republicans propose and pass bills with a razor-thin majority in both chambers. Last year, instead of seeking bipartisan support for their most extreme bills, they packed them into the “must pass” budget bill. Since then, a unanimous decision by the Arizona Supreme Court has declared this practice unconstitutional.

The legislature must use the regular processes this year. If we want to see our water shortages, crumbling roads and underfunded public education addressed, we all need to pay attention to what our legislators are doing. You can find your legislator at https://www.azleg.gov/findmylegislator/, and let them know what matters to you by email, phone or using Arizona’s unique “Request to Speak'' system to comment online about pending legislation. The nonpartisan nonprofit group Civic Engagement Beyond Voting can create a Request to Speak account if you sign up at tinyurl.com/rtssignmeup.

Let your legislators know you want to make Arizona better by having legislation that benefits all constituents, not just those who are members of the legislator’s political party or a lobbying group. Together, we can make Arizona better.

ANNE HART

Flagstaff

