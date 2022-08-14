Letter to the Editor: As inflation calms, better outlooks of country on rise

The United States economy is continuing to bounce back. Unemployment is 3.5%. We are now back to the pre-pandemic employment level. With over a half a million people hired in July, Americans continue to benefit from the abundance of jobs available.
The stock market rose 3.3% this week to cap off a four-week rally as it has become apparent that all the fears raised about inflation were overblown. Wall Street has increased 16% since June.
Gas prices decreased as demand waned and supply increased. In this case, government intervention appears to have helped. Interest rates increased to slow demand for housing and other items. Overall, July inflation rates reflected lower prices for most items.
Three significant bi-partisan laws passed Congress in 2022. They included help for veterans who have been injured in the wars in the Middle East, investments in the American computer industry to help combat Chinese illegal commerce activity, and increased monies for much-needed repairs for roads, bridges and airports -- as well as increased urban and rural internet services.
Most impressively, the 2022 Democratic Congress , including Sen. Mark Kelly and Congressman Tom O’Halleran, passed a new bill that President Biden signed into law yesterday (8/12/22) to address climate change, decrease the price of medications and expand healthcare access to more Americans. Increased revenue to pay for these new programs is part of this law by making sure corporations pay a minimum of 15% tax as well as taxing stock buy backs. There is also money for the IRS to improve their ability to collect taxes already owed to the government but were not collected due to understaffing. The Inflation Reduction Law is projected to decrease the deficit by over $200 billion.
The state of our union is strong. Our economy is the best in the world. Inflation is being addressed. Investments have been made to improve our infrastructure, assist our veterans, combat illegal Chinese economic activity, decrease the price of medication and increase our access to healthcare. Climate change is being addressed aggressively. Increased revenue from corporations will help reduce our deficit. America’s future is bright.
Sincerely,
GREGORY JARRIN, MD
Whiteriver
