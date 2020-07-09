Letter to the Editor: As COVID-19 cases go up, protests against mask should go down

In Flagstaff on July 12, there will be a mandatory mask mandate protest at City Hall. While, yes, it is technically their right to protest, I am writing this to address the abhorrent nature of this kind of demonstration.

Are the rising rates of coronavirus “fake news” or greatly exaggerated? According to Reuters, a typically objective news source, on July 2 the rates of coronavirus in the United States had the largest daily increase that any country has reported: 55,000 new cases in one day.

The flyer for this event encourages doctors and nurses to attend. In Coconino County, the largest increases in cases have occurred in the last two weeks: 180 the week of June 14 and 273 last week. Doctors and nurses in Flagstaff are in our hospitals right now, fighting desperately to control this virus that has spiraled out of control, because people believe it is their human right to endanger others. A study by Stanford University found that when an infected person does not wear a mask (who may not be showing symptoms), they can project viral particles up to 30 feet or more and those particles can stay alive for up to 30 hours.