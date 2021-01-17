Letter to the Editor: As big donors close wallets, planet, health can thrive

One absolutely good thing to come out of the Trump presidency in its last week is the decision by some of the biggest corporate and private donors to close their pocketbooks to politicians for a least a while. That's great news for those of us who are low-income wage earners since big buck corporations give big bucks to Republicans to keep the minimum wage $7.25/hour.

It's also great news for those who love the Alaskan Arctic area, since the incoming president knows that oil prices are rock bottom, so we don't need to let the drillers into that particular oil patch. And those of us who suffer from respiratory issues will be glad since the incoming focus of the new administration will be to preserve clean air (and water!), which is good for us.

All that easy regulation of dangerous mining practices will fade away as survival of the Earth will be a paramount priority. So the withdrawal of big money from conservative partisans will be great for us regular citizens.

Let's make it permanent and overturn Citizens United.

HARRIET YOUNG

Flagstaff

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0