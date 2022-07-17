 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Arts emphasized as 1 of many reasons for Daggett for mayor

Letters

I support Becky Daggett's mayoral campaign. I've had the pleasure of volunteering with her in many capacities, both at Theatrikos and with the Stop Dark Money campaign, and I can attest to her leadership skills. Becky cares deeply about issues that matter to Flagstaff: education, small businesses, the arts (which are a huge part of our local economy), animal rescue, affordable housing, the environment, and clean, transparent elections. I've seen Becky handle difficult situations with grace and kindness, and I've also seen her stand up for what she believed was right. Becky knows how to work with diverse groups of people and work towards consensus. I look forward to seeing her sworn in as Flagstaff's next mayor.

MICHAEL RULON

Flagstaff

