Per an article in the NYT, it seems that the U.S. public is awakening from its romance with neoliberalism, a peculiar term for a movement that preaches the rejection of liberal practices like regulation of public services, support for public schools and laws to protect public safety. NYT readers seem ready to support a return to public services managed by public officials, not corporations to manage health care systems, school systems and penal systems.

The results of farming out public services to private enterprise has not met the promise of efficiency at anything but shoveling profits to shareholders and executives. No one is raving about what a great job the hospital corporations are doing for patients, or how well students thrive under private enterprise schools. I will not raise the subject of air or rail travel since they've been deregulated.

Perhaps it's time to admit that corporations do not always consider the public good just because they get funded by public taxes. Private corporations have not brought a better life even to people who work for them. Milton Friedman wrote the code "the only duty of a free enterprise corporation is the highest profit to shareholders." There is not a whiff of commitment to the public good in this doctrine, and there has been no enhancement of the national standard of living since this neoliberal doctrine was embraced.

Now we see books lamenting the sad condition of the American dream. At last. Thank you Jennifer Szalai for the alarm bell.

HARRIET YOUNG

Flagstaff