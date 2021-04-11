Letter to the Editor: Article on water missing one big factor: climate change

The front page article on April 2 titled: “Western Rivers Face Pinch” is about water and drought in the Southwest and there is not one mention of climate change.
David Gensler, water operations manager for the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District, speaks as if the reductions in snowpack and runoff are the luck of the draw: “We continue to be dealt losing hands, hydrologically speaking. We’ve played them for all they were worth, but we just continue to draw bad cards,” he said.
It is highly irresponsible for a professional water manager to leave out the fact that these reductions are due to climate change and not some random ups and downs. A water manager (and any responsible journalist - Susan Montoya Bryan) needs to keep up with the studies that affect their profession. The projections for future snowpack and runoff are that they will continue to decline further in the near future as they have been doing for at least the last two decades.
Not only should a professional water manager and a journalist be aware of these studies, they also have a responsibility to let water users know there will be even less water in coming years. Ranchers, farmers, cities, car-wash owners, wildlife managers, and all the rest of us need to know what we can expect. We need to know that we can count on less surface water to work with in coming years. All of us need to plan for this reduction of snowpack and runoff being caused by climate change.
Also, runoff is not just a function of precipitation and snowpack. While future precipitation can be harder to predict, one thing we know for sure is that temperatures will continue to rise steadily. Higher temperature means more evaporation. More evaporation means that no matter how much precipitation we get every year, less of it will be available for plant growth and runoff.
There is nothing random about this. We know what climate change will do and we need to plan for it. It's basic physics folks!
STEFAN SOMMER
Flagstaff