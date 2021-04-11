Letter to the Editor: Article on water missing one big factor: climate change

The front page article on April 2 titled: “Western Rivers Face Pinch” is about water and drought in the Southwest and there is not one mention of climate change.

David Gensler, water operations manager for the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District, speaks as if the reductions in snowpack and runoff are the luck of the draw: “We continue to be dealt losing hands, hydrologically speaking. We’ve played them for all they were worth, but we just continue to draw bad cards,” he said.

It is highly irresponsible for a professional water manager to leave out the fact that these reductions are due to climate change and not some random ups and downs. A water manager (and any responsible journalist - Susan Montoya Bryan) needs to keep up with the studies that affect their profession. The projections for future snowpack and runoff are that they will continue to decline further in the near future as they have been doing for at least the last two decades.