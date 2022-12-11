Letter to the Editor: Article on Coconino Panthers title-winning hoops team 'early Christmas present'

Daily Sun editor Chris Etling ran a story on the front page of the November 27th edition of the Daily Sun about the 1973 Coconino High state basketball championship. A lot of old guys and their families got an early Christmas present reliving their glory days thanks to Mr. Etling. It’s refreshing to see a hometown newspaper wax nostalgic printing a “feel-good” story about its past and its sports heroes. The ‘73 Panther team hopes to see everyone at the banner raising in the Coconino High gym on February 1st. Thank you, Chris!