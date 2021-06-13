Letter to the Editor: Article brings back memories of Radio Fire for hotshot

I read with interest the Arizona Daily Sun article titled “Decades after the Radio Fire, how Mount Elden's recovery is playing out” by Emery Cowan (June 18, 2017). Here, I offer another perspective on the Radio Fire.
In 1977, I was a member of the Fulton Hotshot crew, stationed on the Sequoia National Forest. On June 17, 1977, the day the Radio Fire started, the Fulton crew was at the Flagstaff airport awaiting transport to a fire near Payson. The fire weather briefing to the crew that day was: hot with relative humidity less than 10%. We saw the Radio Fire smoke column rise from the far side of Flagstaff.
Bill Sandborg, the Fulton crew supervisor, made a phone call and got us reassigned to the Radio Fire. We were transported to a neighborhood near the edge of the fire and began initial attack cutting direct fire line uphill. We didn’t get very far before the fire blew up and we retreated back down the line to the base of the mountain. We spent the rest of the late afternoon and night posted by the neighborhood waiting to suppress spot fires.
The next several days, the Fulton crew constructed the west-side line from near the top of Mount Elden to the flats on the edge of town. Myself and several other Fulton crew members got caught in a rockslide when crossing a steep, burned-over draw while working the west-side line. Rocks the size of basketballs were spinning rapidly and bouncing down the draw at 20 mph. All of us managed to avoid being hit by dodging the rocks and hiding behind the large trunk of a burned pine.
Twenty years later, I flew over Flagstaff on a commercial flight from Dallas to California. The Radio Fire scar was still clearly visible; regeneration was apparently very slow. I imagine that, to the longtime residents of Flagstaff, seeing the 40+ year dead snags and fallen trees atop Mount Elden reminds them too, of what they did and thought as Mount Elden burned.
DRAKE STENGER
Clovis, California