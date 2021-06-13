Letter to the Editor: Article brings back memories of Radio Fire for hotshot

I read with interest the Arizona Daily Sun article titled “Decades after the Radio Fire, how Mount Elden's recovery is playing out” by Emery Cowan (June 18, 2017). Here, I offer another perspective on the Radio Fire.

In 1977, I was a member of the Fulton Hotshot crew, stationed on the Sequoia National Forest. On June 17, 1977, the day the Radio Fire started, the Fulton crew was at the Flagstaff airport awaiting transport to a fire near Payson. The fire weather briefing to the crew that day was: hot with relative humidity less than 10%. We saw the Radio Fire smoke column rise from the far side of Flagstaff.

Bill Sandborg, the Fulton crew supervisor, made a phone call and got us reassigned to the Radio Fire. We were transported to a neighborhood near the edge of the fire and began initial attack cutting direct fire line uphill. We didn’t get very far before the fire blew up and we retreated back down the line to the base of the mountain. We spent the rest of the late afternoon and night posted by the neighborhood waiting to suppress spot fires.