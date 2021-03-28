Letter to the Editor: Article about road goes deeper than the pavement

At first I thought the article "Page pushes Grand Canyon National Park to reopen the South Rim's east entrance as economy struggles" would mainly just focus on the benefits and struggles of the national park, but Adrian Skabelund did a very good job of addressing the effects towards the tourist hot spot cities.

My concern, in the beginning, was if it was really worth opening a busy road, where the spread of COVID between populations is high, was a good idea. However, the author was able to provide convincing perspectives as to how many small businesses and such were struggling with the road's closure.