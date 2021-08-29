Letter to the Editor: Arizonans start feeling the heat when it comes to climate

As a small business owner, I’m faced with choices every day that will impact my community and the planet -- from sourcing inventory to waste disposal to investing in renewable energy, all of these choices make an impact on the environment, and I feel a responsibility to do my part. However, these efforts are only a drop in the ocean when we look around at the scale of pollution and destruction that humans have caused to our lands, oceans, air and communities.

In Arizona, we are seeing the devastating effects of the climate crisis firsthand. Just last week there was major flooding right here in Flagstaff, and with the U.N.’s latest climate report, we can no longer deny that climate change is harming our communities and our environment.

Our nation has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to pass sweeping legislation to mitigate the climate crisis by investing in our crumbling infrastructure and the most at-risk communities, investing in replacing toxic lead pipes, transforming our transportation systems to electric, and fueling our economy with clean energy and new jobs. Congress must take action to pass a dual track infrastructure package that is at scale to address the climate crisis -- Arizonans can no longer wait.

ELI CHAMBERLAIN

Flagstaff

