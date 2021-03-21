Letter to the Editor: Arizona politics still getting attention for wrong reasons

Once again, the Arizona Legislature has been in the national limelight. Unfortunately, we’re getting attention for all the wrong reasons. We started the year with a bang as the No. 1 world hot spot for COVID-19. Then, on Jan. 11, loony Republican legislators landed in Phoenix and got down to some serious craziness. Unwilling to accept that their Supreme Master had lost the presidential election, they went after the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors and nearly succeeded in getting all five cited for contempt — falling short by just one vote.
Unfortunately, a superior court judge recently ruled that Maricopa County must hand over ballots and election equipment so that the Senate can conduct its own audit — even though two audits have already been completed. This can’t possibly go well given that Senate Republicans are determined to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Senate President Karen Fann is considering an auditing firm that has worked closely with Trump. One of the audit team members even testified at election hearings as an expert for the Trump side.
Arizona’s nutjob legislators have also put forth a long list of extreme, wacky and dangerous bills. Many of these are voter-suppression bills. These include allowing the Legislature to overturn presidential election results; requiring that all ballots be returned in person; requiring that mail votes be notarized; purging voters from the permanent early voting list; eliminating “no-excuse” absentee ballots; and imposing stricter ID requirements.
The Repubs aren’t just trying to suppress our voting rights, though. They are also going after a woman’s right to choose. Our very own LD6 representative, Walt Blackman, introduced a bill that would require the state to file murder charges against doctors who perform abortions and any woman who receives an abortion. Another anti-choice bill criminalizes performing an abortion because of a genetic abnormality.
Any account of legislative wackiness would be incomplete without including LD6 Sen. Wendy Rogers, who belongs to the Oath Keepers (the far-right militia group involved in storming the Capitol). Rogers has also praised Robert E. Lee as a “great patriot” and tweets out bizarre messages such as “Buy more ammo.”
KARYN RIEDELL
Flagstaff