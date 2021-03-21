Letter to the Editor: Arizona politics still getting attention for wrong reasons

Once again, the Arizona Legislature has been in the national limelight. Unfortunately, we’re getting attention for all the wrong reasons. We started the year with a bang as the No. 1 world hot spot for COVID-19. Then, on Jan. 11, loony Republican legislators landed in Phoenix and got down to some serious craziness. Unwilling to accept that their Supreme Master had lost the presidential election, they went after the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors and nearly succeeded in getting all five cited for contempt — falling short by just one vote.

Unfortunately, a superior court judge recently ruled that Maricopa County must hand over ballots and election equipment so that the Senate can conduct its own audit — even though two audits have already been completed. This can’t possibly go well given that Senate Republicans are determined to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Senate President Karen Fann is considering an auditing firm that has worked closely with Trump. One of the audit team members even testified at election hearings as an expert for the Trump side.