Letter to the Editor: Arizona is feeling the heat when it comes to climate change

Climate change is a rising world problem and is worse now than ever. Arizona especially is facing a rise in extreme heat and humidity. According to States At Risk, Arizona is currently the fourth-fastest warming state in the country.

The article “How the Climate Crisis is Affecting Arizona” states that extreme heat related weather events are causing many deaths, heatwaves being one of them. In Phoenix in 2016 there were 154 deaths, 2017 had 179 deaths and 2018 with 181 deaths from rising heat. It also stated that dangerous heat days in Arizona are, on average, expected to grow from 50 to 80 days a year by 2050.

This amount of days is a great amount and could cause serious issues to natural resources. Arizona’s water supply is especially put at risk from the rising temperatures, making droughts even more serious. The Colorado River, from 2000 to 2004, has decreased by 19% in comparison to the 20th-century average; this river makes up over a third of Arizona’s water supply. Wildfires are also increasing and our wildlife is at risk as well.

Knowing this, it is only right to begin to take action. Fortunately, President Biden signed executive orders that were aimed at many things, one of them being climate change. Andrés Cano, the Arizona State Representative, said these orders are badly needed and will be considered a win for America’s economy.