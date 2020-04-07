Letter to the Editor: Arguments diminishing coronavirus' threat callous

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When it comes to the coronavirus, one thing appears to be clear: our experts at this point in time cannot be sure how the virus will continue to change or evolve in the short run, nor in the years to come.

What I do know is that arguments by various individuals who try to diminish the impact of the fearsome threat of this virus by the fact that more people have, supposedly, died of influenza, are both ignorant and of absolutely no help in the battles of so many who are struggling to survive at this very moment. Their argument completely ignores the fact that all the experts do not believe that we have reached the apex of exposure and deaths yet... and those experts consistently mention that 100,000 to 200,000 could readily become victims of this plague.

What bothers me most is that this kind of argument is so callous, so unconcerned with the ongoing sufferings of so many. Loss is loss! Death is death! And human suffering is human suffering!

Can you imagine anyone "consoling" the family of someone who died of this disease by telling them how fortunate he or she was that they did not catch the flu? My point is that numbers that are used to hide the suffering of our fellow human beings are contemptible attempts to "score points."

FRED L. CASMIR

Doney Park

