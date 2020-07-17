Letter to the Editor: Arguments against name of Kit Carson RV Park flawed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I read the the article about the Navajo woman who would like to change the name of Kit Carson RV Park because she is upset that Kit Carson was abusive toward the Navajos.

In 1836 Carson married an Arapaho Indian woman. The couple had two children, only one of whom — a daughter — survived. After his first wife died, Carson married a Cheyenne woman.

So why would the name of Kit Carson RV Park need to be changed when Kit Carson was married to Indian women? I believe members of the Arapaho and Cheyenne tribes would be upset that this Navajo woman wants to change the name of Kit Carson RV Park.

This is a perfect example of someone wanting to use the BLM movement and the destruction of historical monuments to get her name in the paper. Why didn't she bring this up over the last 10 years?

RALPH HERNANDEZ

Flagstaff

