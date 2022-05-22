 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Arguing Talgo, woman says abortion is a women's rights issue

Letters

Regarding Sunday 5/15/22 Viewpoint editorial by Chris Talgo, Heartland Institute:

Abortion IS a women’s rights issue. If women don’t have the right to decide how to care for their bodies and health, their rights have been taken away. Mr. Talgo writes that women living in anti-abortion states can seek an abortion in pro-choice states. Really? Most well-to-do women will and always have had access to abortions. Poor women, most lacking adequate healthcare already, can ill afford travel expenses to pro-choice states for an abortion.

In addition, is Mr. Talgo's stand also against birth control, right to privacy and vasectomies? Seems to me that men have the right to decide what they can do with their bodies but women don’t. In my mind that is discrimination, which is unconstitutional.

MARGARET ANDERSON

Flagstaff

