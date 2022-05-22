Letter to the Editor: Arguing Talgo, woman says abortion is a women's rights issue

Abortion IS a women’s rights issue. If women don’t have the right to decide how to care for their bodies and health, their rights have been taken away. Mr. Talgo writes that women living in anti-abortion states can seek an abortion in pro-choice states. Really? Most well-to-do women will and always have had access to abortions. Poor women, most lacking adequate healthcare already, can ill afford travel expenses to pro-choice states for an abortion.