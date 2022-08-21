 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the Editor: 'Are we nuts?'

Letters

Are we nuts? Another huge building complex at 4th and East Butler? Butler is already a traffic jam most of the time. We're talking 224 multi-hosting units, 6,000 feet of retail space on 13 1/2 acres, to be completed by 2024. Crazy.

We have only three main streets: Butler, Milton and Route 66. We better start thinking about double-tiering those streets: one way on the bottom tier and the opposite way on the upper tier. Our population must be approaching 100,000 counting the college kids.

BOB BOWSER

Flagstaff

