Letter to the Editor: Are we 'moving backwards into the future' when it comes to gun control?

In addition to the 6-year-old boy killed in Orange County, California, we had at least 11 killed and 69 injured by gunfire over last weekend in 12 places: Chicago; Park Forest, Il; Fort Wayne, In; Norfolk, Va; Patterson, NJ; Columbus, Oh; Cumberland County, New Jersey; North Charleston, South Carolina; San Angelo, Tx; and Jersey City, NJ -- all considered "mass killings." A mass killing is when four or more are killed or injured in one incident.

So far this year we have had 7,300 killed by gunfire, not including suicides, as reported by the GVA (Gun Violence Archive) and police reports. This is a 23% increase over last year and this year is only half over.

So, is that it? We look at the statistics, sigh, take a deep breath, shrug and forget it until the next time? What kind of civilization is that? More and more people are carrying guns for protection, but instead, settle disputes or vent anger with their guns?

We are moving backwards into the future.

BOB BOWSER

Flagstaff

