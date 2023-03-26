Are we facing a possible sixth mass extinction? Species are declining and disappearing. Here in Flagstaff we see fewer native birds and pollinating insects. Many grasses, forbs and trees are having difficulties adjusting to climate changes, including our ponderosa pines. Are we looking at a future of zombie forests?

Are we ignoring the obvious signs of climate change? Are we too lazy to make changes? Have we given up hope?

We need to stop negative attitudes and take positive action! Here in Flagstaff we have many groups working to mitigate the climate crisis. NAZCCA (Northern Arizona climate change alliance), CCL (Citizens Climate Lobby), Fossil free Arizona, Fossil free NAU, and Fridays for the future are just a few.

There is so much we individuals can do!

1. Support proclimate organizations and legislators.

2. Make our homes more energy efficient and fossil-fuel-free, ie. Clean electricity with solar or wind power, heat pumps to replace gas-powered appliances, added insulation, LED lightbulbs, etc. The Inflation Reduction Act and city rebates can help.

3. Consume less meat. Eat more plant-based foods. Don’t waste food! Garden and compost.

4. Walk, bike and use public transportation more. Drive less. Consider purchasing EVs.

5. Don’t buy what you don’t need. Consume less!

6. Donate things you no longer use, and buy “used” when possible.

7. Reduce plastic use. Avoid single-use plastic.

8. Conserve water.

9. Demand your news media inform us daily about climate-related problems and solutions.

Changing habits is difficult for all, but what a difference we can make!

JILL STEPHENSON

Flagstaff