Letter to the Editor: Are we afraid to be a real community?

Why would anyone wish to write a letter to the editor? To be heard, and perhaps to engage in meaningful conversation with other community members. Maybe even hoping something positive might be done through their thoughts.

Yet as I read through the comments to letters, there are many people that indeed will present some intelligent discussion points, but inevitably these thoughts are wrapped in insults. So I can only conclude that these commenters have no intentions of any sort of meeting of the minds with people with differing views, they are not intending to be productive or contributive in any way.

How can we as a nation ever expect to progress in a reasonably positive manner if all we do is point fingers, argue and insult each other? This is not sports, it is life, it is not a matter of winners and losers, or people feeling better about themselves by insulting or bullying others. Everyone deserves respect.

I am not a liberal or a conservative, I am not a Democrat or Republican, I'm just a citizen like you. We can discuss current issues like adults, or we can be snarky adolescents and accomplish absolutely nothing.