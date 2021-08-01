Letter to the Editor: Are true leaders like Cullen a dying breed?

A true leader is one who supports and stands up for their people, no matter the personal consequences. A true leader informs their management of problems within the organization, even when they choose to ignore or deny such problems exist. A true leader offers recommendations for improvement, whether popular or not. A true leader is often unappreciated and unwelcome in a dysfunctional organization.
True leaders are rare, but absolutely essential to a healthy organization. True leaders are valued by those who understand their importance and impact. True leaders are often made sacrificial lambs, or burned at the stake. Regardless, true leaders endure and their legacy lives on.
Flagstaff High School has lost a true leader. Thank you Tony Cullen for years of true leadership.
PHIL SCANDURA
Flagstaff