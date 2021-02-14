Letter to the Editor: Are retail employees in right spot when it comes to vaccine line?

Deciding a hierarchy for vaccination rollout is complicated and is going to anger folx no matter who gets priority. Certainly, rollout is further limited by vaccine availability. However, why are front-line employees of retail establishments not essential workers in group 1b? We’ve tended to your personal needs and comforts during a pandemic, ensuring that you stayed fed, clothed, clean and entertained.

Much emphasis is placed on the pandemic’s impact on our economy and the necessity of keeping businesses open and keeping workers employed. Why are we not worthy of higher priority despite our daily contact with countless strangers? And don’t forget; if we become infected, we run the risk of infecting countless others.

Here’s my call to action. If you value the convenience of open stores, then value the safety and health of the employees who make that possible. Ensure that we have access to the vaccine before “Phase 3: Summer 2021 and Beyond” by contacting our local and state representatives.

On a different but related note, I am issuing a specific call to action for NAU leadership. Given the limited availability of vaccines, I am disappointed to discover NAU is vaccinating employees whose jobs allow them to work from home or with minimal to no contact with other humans.