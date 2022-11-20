Letter to the Editor: Appreciation shown for voters supporting 'serious leaders'

Fringe political rhetoric once again dominated an election cycle in Arizona, distracting from the real issues that our communities, state and nation face. We need elected leaders who will calibrate their agendas to the issues that we really care about. But our state’s Republican party continues to deliver candidates who push conspiracy theories and attempt to draft off of Trumpian nonsense.

Arizonians deserve better than that, and this latest cycle proved it. Election denying and uplifting conspiracies does not play well in Arizona politics. Mark Finchem, in particular, who touted election denialism and big tech conspiracies, faced reality when voters hit the polls.

There is a lot going on in the world today -- inflation, infringement on reproductive rights and a worsening global crisis in Europe. We need serious leaders to navigate this incredibly serious moment.

Thankfully, that’s what we got. I am proud of my fellow Arizonians for making the clear choice opposing candidates who do not focus on the issues we care about.

Truly,

SETH CHALMERS