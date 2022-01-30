Letter to the Editor: Appreciation shown for N95 acts of kindness

I want to thank Amethyst Deasy and her husband, Mayor Deasy, Northern Arizona Healthcare and the volunteers for all the work to get N95 masks out to our community. The past two Sundays, they have been distributing free N95 masks to anyone and everyone with the generous donation from NAH. We couldn't find N95 masks anywhere in town to purchase to protect our family, our friends and ourselves, and I am grateful for those who helped make these events happen. Amethyst and Mayor Deasy, thank you for your service. With all the criticism and nastiness you face, know that these things do not go unnoticed. So many of us appreciate the work you do for our community.