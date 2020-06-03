Letter to the Editor: Appreciate businesses that take coronavirus serious

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Thank you for highlighting the local businesses who are working hard to create a safe environment in spite of the inconsiderate people who refuse to wear masks and/or social distance.

On Friday my daughter and I spent time downtown and then walked to a local pizza place that has several locations in Flagstaff. We were able to social distance on the patio but were taken aback because the staff weren't wearing masks.

Later my daughter sent a query as to why the staff wasn't wearing masks. She received a rather abrasive response from two gentlemen to the effect that they were not going to debate mask policy on social media, masks were controversial as to effectiveness (what?), that the governor didn't require them and they wanted to give their employees "the right" not to wear them.