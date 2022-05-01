 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the Editor: 'Applicants had the option'

  • 0
Letters

Re: Council grapples with new applicants, 4/28: An applicant opts for the offered option of transparency, and that's a problem? Gotta say, I read more news about Council fights than actions. Applicants had the option of electing that their application be discussed publicly during the meeting.

DENISE HUDSON

Flagstaff

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)