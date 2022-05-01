Letter to the Editor: 'Applicants had the option'

Re: Council grapples with new applicants, 4/28: An applicant opts for the offered option of transparency, and that's a problem? Gotta say, I read more news about Council fights than actions. Applicants had the option of electing that their application be discussed publicly during the meeting.
DENISE HUDSON
Flagstaff
