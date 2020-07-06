Letter to the Editor: Applaud FUSD for efforts during these trying times

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I listened to the FUSD School Board meeting held on July 1. I would like to commend Superintendent Penca, the faculty and staff for the work you have achieved during this trying time, and will have to continue to do. What you have done is not an easy job or position to be in. I applaud you all for what has been accomplished. You have worked hard for the students, staff and parents with the information that you have at this time. And we know how that can change in a minute.

I want to also commend the governing board. I can’t imagine what it must be like to make a decision and support a “plan,” no matter what it may be, in order to help secure the safety and education of our students. At the same time you have to consider how to think of the health and safety for the faculty and staff. However, I definitely heard the care each of you has for the district and our community.

The Flagstaff community has always supported the education of our children. I hope that we continue to provide whatever support necessary to continue to carry out the important part educators play in our community in so many areas other than just the education of our children.

I wish each and every one of our students, parents, teachers, staff and board a rewarding school year. It will be as successful as we all make of it.