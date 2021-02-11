Letter to the Editor: Apology hoped for by voter who is now disappointed by Deasy

I'm writing today to express my disappointment and embarrassment at our newly elected mayor, Paul Deasy. Specifically, his extremely unprofessional behavior at a city council meeting that took place on Feb. 2.

In the last hour of this meeting, Executive Director of Flagstaff Shelter Services (FSS) Ross Altenbaugh was questioned and criticized by Mr. Deasy in a shocking display of rudeness. Mr. Deasy implied the recent violence against himself and his chief of staff (a brick thrown at his window and a death threat, respectively) was connected to complaints against FSS in relation to racial bias. Mayor Deasy used his position to criticize Ross and FSS, and implied the violence was their fault.

Mr. Deasy then went on to berate Councilmember Adam Shimoni about a social media post that he had deleted. He spoke to Mr. Shimoni as if he were a child in trouble, not an elected official. Other councilmembers came to the defense of FSS and Ross, and expressed their shock and anger toward Mr. Deasy's behavior.

As a citizen of Flagstaff, and as someone who voted for Mr. Deasy, I find this behavior to be extremely unacceptable. The mayor of a city cannot act so purposefully divisive and immature, and I worry for Flagstaff if this is how our mayor behaves.