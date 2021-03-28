Letter to the Editor: Another side to the Jim Dugan story

There is no question that Jim Dugan was an amazing athlete. I grew up in Prescott and was a freshman in ‘63. Where I was sitting at the game I didn't hear any racial slurs, probably because of the noise, but I recently found out some people did yell racial slurs, which was wrong.

But to say Prescott was a racist town is not correct. I guess it's easy to label a town racist over a few people. It states that white privilege was so omnipresent as to not even merit acknowledgment is absurd. We were just like Flagstaff as we only had one high school and everyone went there with all races. We all went to classes, played sports and hung out together because we weren't into the racial thing.

As for Flagstaff being away form all racial prejudice, that isn't true as talking to some people who grew up in Flagstaff and others who went to NAU and worked here in the ‘60s. I'm sure that some people where treated different than others as it is that way in many places.

The bus incident was also wrong, but I fully believe the same thing would have occurred if this would have happened in Flagstaff.

As for the spitting incident, the truth may never be known as to what actually happened. Could it have been that Dugan was mad because he fouled out?