Regarding Flagstaff’s Independence Day Parade: many witnessed a wave of quiet shock following one particular float. Sponsored by a local business, it brazenly celebrated the Second Amendment with a machine gun mounted to a decommissioned military vehicle and signs encouraging parents to teach their children to shoot guns.
First, we want to say that we believe this business had every right to participate in the parade. Our goal is not to change anyone’s political stance on this polarizing issue, but to point out: such a display is tone deaf and insensitive considering current events. Freedom does not denote a lack of responsibility to community and context. We must acknowledge ours is a country riddled with gun violence. It is worth noting, too, that this year's parade coincided with the one-year mark of the Highland Park shooting, where seven people died during a community's Fourth of July celebration.
Regardless of our differing ideologies, we must agree that deaths due to gun violence are a cause for collective mourning. With that in mind we question whether it aligns with community care to have such a float in our parade. It must be possible to celebrate our country's freedom without glorifying the violent means by which it was achieved, the same violence that terrorizes our country today.
To those who share a sense of dismay regarding the float and the message it sent, we encourage you to visit momsdemandaction.org for information about the work this national organization does to prevent gun violence, as well as local meetings and events. Together we can engage in constructive dialogue and create a safer community for all.
CARI CHAMBERLAIN, LEA COX, LAUREN FAWLEY, MARY GROVE, CARRIE HARGROVE, JESS MAGEE, ELLEN V. SMITH, JENNIFER STRINGER, BOB TURES
Moms Demand Action volunteers
