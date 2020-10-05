Letter to the Editor: Animal carcass lingers for days on Lake Mary Road

On Sept. 14, I was on Lake Mary Road headed toward Flagstaff, and turned around to check on a dead animal. It turned out to be a raccoon. Looking over the railing was something much bigger -- an elk cow!

I tried calling three different numbers for AZ Game & Fish. Moving on, I was able to talk to a woman who seemed to make little sense. The next afternoon upon returning, the elk was still there! I was able, through dialing 911, to make contact with a nice lade at Game & Fish. However, she was not reassuring that it would be taken care of: "Typically, we don't usually pick up roadkill."

Exactly a week later upon returning to the spot, the putrid, rotting carcass was still there and the air was stifling. How could Game & Fish be so callous as to ignore all this? My directions were so precise: Mile 330. If they were not going to do it, they should have found out who would!

In addition, by this time at least 100 cyclists would have passed through that horrible smell. Did any of them try to find an agency to do something about it? Shame!

STAN WILKINSON

Payson

